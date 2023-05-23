0

TIRN’s Very Own Honored as Citizen of the Year Finalist

Every year since 1988, The Daily News in Galveston, Texas, has selected and honored residents as its Citizen of the Year. According to the publication, those nominated for the award are people who “through their personal or professional work, made the county a more prosperous, more livable, more civil, more civic or otherwise objectively better place.”

This year, TIRN’s very own Joanie Steinhaus was nominated as a Citizen of the Year finalist! As TIRN’s Gulf of Mexico Program Director, Joanie’s work is being recognized and transforms the local community.

As part of being nominated for Citizen of the Year by The Daily News, the newspaper published an interview with Joanie. You can read the interview on their website, and learn more about the award. Congratulations Joanie!

