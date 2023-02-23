Toxic Waste Headed to Houston Ship Channel

Toxic waste from the Ohio train disaster will soon be in Houston Ship Channel communities. The tragedy in East Palestine, Ohio, will have toxic waste from there transported and injected in these Texas communities.

These communities are already adjacent to petrochemicals facilities, and will face increased risks from the toxic wastewater that was used to extinguish a fire following the train derailment in Ohio. With at least 500,000 gallons of wastewater being delivered to Harris County, uncertainties have been raised concerning the methods of transport, impact on workers and communities, and more.

The distance between the train derailment location to the destination of the wastewater being delivered is more than 1,300 miles. Texas Molecular are transporting the waste, and has been the subject of 10 compliance investigations by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality in the past five years.