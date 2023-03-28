For Immediate Release: March 28, 2023

Contact : Morgan Huette , (409) 795-8426, mhuette@seaturtles.org

Turtle Island Restoration Network Hosting “Hatchling Hustle” 5K/1 mile Run

Galveston, TX–Turtle Island Restoration Network (TIRN) is hosting the first annual Hatchling Hustle on Galveston Island. The Hatchling Hustle is a 5K run and 1 mile fun run on the Babe’s Beach, between 61st Street Fishing Pier and Galveston Fishing Pier. This year, the event will occur on Saturday, April 15th, 2023.

TIRN is using the Hatchling Hustle to educate the public about the endangered sea turtles in the Gulf of Mexico, specifically bringing awareness to the upcoming sea turtle nesting season (April-July) that occurs all along the Texas Coast.

“We hope this will be the first in a series of very successful Hatchling Hustle fun runs,” shares Morgan Huette, TIRN’s Gulf of Mexico Program Coordinator. “Bringing awareness to the local community about the sea turtle nesting season is important, and we want the people in our local communities to be active stewards of these majestic creatures.”

A number of local businesses and individuals have pledged their support toward the success of the Hatchling Hustle, including Coldwell Banker TGRE, Jerry and Winkie Mohn, Mary Jon and JP Bryan, Julie Greenwell, Sound Bar, Galveston Fishing Pier, and Jimmy’s on the Pier.

More information on the Hatchling Hustle can be found on the TIRN website. Individuals interested in registering to participate in the Hatchling Hustle can register via RunSignup.

###

Turtle Island Restoration Network is a global ocean conservation nonprofit with offices in California and Texas whose mission is to inspire and mobilize people around the world to protect marine biodiversity and the oceans that sustain all life on Earth.

###