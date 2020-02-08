Turtle Island Restoration Network to Host Ocean Beach Cleanup in S.F. on Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day there will be an opportunity to show some love for the snowy plovers, sea otters, and all marine species that call the Bay Area home.

Turtle Island Restoration Network, an ocean conservation nonprofit based in Olema, will host the “Love Your Beach Cleanup” at San Francisco’s Ocean Beach on Friday, February 14 from 10am-12pm.

“Plastic kills over 100,000 marine mammals and one million seabirds every year,” said Livia Charles of Turtle Island Restoration Network. “We’re excited to remove the plastic and other garbage that’s polluting our waterways and killing ocean wildlife.”

Every day, single-use plastic packaging products produce tons of waste in California. This comes with a tremendous cost to individuals, communities, wildlife, and ecosystems throughout the state—especially the tens of thousands of vulnerable marine animals that have been observed suffering from entanglement or ingestion of plastics. Plastics are impacting everything from zooplankton and fish to sea turtles, marine mammals and seabirds.

Currently, proposed landmark legislation—the California Circular Economy and Pollution Reduction Act—is making its way through the California State Legislature. The bills would establish a California-wide comprehensive framework to address the pollution generated by single-use packaging and products 75% by 2030.

The clean up will meet at the north end of the Ocean Beach Parking Lot at 10am. Groups and individuals are welcome to come out and enjoy some nature, coffee, and cleaning!

For more information and to RSVP please visit https://seaturtles.org/event/love-your-beach-cleanup-ocean-beach/.