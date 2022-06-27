For Immediate Release: June 27, 2022

Contacts : Gail Seymour, Board Secretary, Turtle Island Restoration Network, (707) 320-8083, gyseymour@gmail.com

Turtle Island Restoration Network’s Board Issues Statement on Supreme Court’s Decision to Overturn Roe v. Wade

OLEMA, CA — The Supreme Court’s Decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is an affront to fundamental human rights and has taken away a previously protected right guaranteed to US citizens for the past 50 years. The Board of Turtle Island denounces all attempts to deny any people of freedom of reproductive choice and access to sexual and reproductive healthcare.

It directly impacts Turtle Island staff, members, volunteers and their families. Caring for staff extends beyond basic health insurance and includes support for overall wellness. To assure the wellness, health, and safety of our staff:

Staff on the company’s health plan are covered for reproductive healthcare including abortion care. In addition, Turtle Island will cover additional costs associated with travel and lodging to locations where reproductive healthcare is legally available. Staff will be granted additional paid days off to participate in protest and rallies opposing the Roe v Wade decision.

Turtle Island Restoration Network is a global nonprofit whose mission is to inspire and mobilize people around the world to protect marine biodiversity and the oceans that sustain all life on Earth.