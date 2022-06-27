0
Turtle Island Restoration Network’s Board Issues Statement on Supreme Court’s Decision to Overturn Roe v. Wade

Turtle Island Restoration Network’s Board Issues Statement on Supreme Court’s Decision to Overturn Roe v. Wade

For Immediate Release: June 27, 2022

Contacts: Gail Seymour, Board Secretary, Turtle Island Restoration Network, (707) 320-8083, gyseymour@gmail.com

Turtle Island Restoration Network’s Board Issues Statement on Supreme Court’s Decision to Overturn Roe v. Wade

OLEMA, CA — The Supreme Court’s Decision to overturn Roe v. Wade is an affront to fundamental human rights and has taken away a previously protected right guaranteed to US citizens for the past 50 years. The Board of Turtle Island denounces all attempts to deny any people of freedom of reproductive choice and access to sexual and reproductive healthcare.

It directly impacts Turtle Island staff, members, volunteers and their families. Caring for staff extends beyond basic health insurance and includes support for overall wellness. To assure the wellness, health, and safety of our staff:

  • Staff on the company’s health plan are covered for reproductive healthcare including abortion care. In addition, Turtle Island will cover additional costs associated with travel and lodging to locations where reproductive healthcare is legally available. Staff will be granted additional paid days off to participate in protest and rallies opposing the Roe v Wade decision.

Turtle Island Restoration Network is a global nonprofit whose mission is to inspire and mobilize people around the world to protect marine biodiversity and the oceans that sustain all life on Earth.

You May Also Like

CaliforniaNews ReleasesRoy's PoolsSalmon

SPAWN hires local artist to design new Interpretive Sign for Roy’s Riffles Restoration Project

Turtle Island Restoration Network
Turtle Island Restoration NetworkJune 30, 2022
Marine Mammals & SeabirdsNews Releases

Biden Administration Required to Release Long-Overdue Population Reports for Manatees, Sea Otters and Walruses

Scott Artis
Scott ArtisMay 16, 2022
CaliforniaNews ReleasesSalmon

Marin County Poised to Adopt Overdue Stream Conservation Ordinance

Scott Artis
Scott ArtisMay 16, 2022