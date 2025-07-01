‘Turtle Walker’ Screening at the David Brower Center

On Friday, June 20th, Turtle Island Restoration Network held a fundraising film screening at the David Brower Center in Berkeley, California. The evening featured some fun socializing, the acclaimed new documentary Turtle Walker, and a short film about SPAWN by Lori Eanes, called I Brake Dams for Coho. After the films, Executive Director Ken Bouley interviewed Founder Todd Steiner on stage, and we had a short Q&A session with our audience and supporters.

We are deeply grateful to the filmmakers of Turtle Walker for granting us the opportunity to screen their impactful and phenomenal documentary. Their powerful storytelling and breathtaking cinematography moved and inspired our audience, and we are honored to have shared their work as part of our event. If you missed it, keep an eye out for wider distribution after it finishes its festival run.

We also want to thank the International Ocean Film Foundation for supporting our event, and the partners behind the film: Emaho Films, Tiger Baby, Ceres and HHMI Tangled Bank Studios.

We are further indebted to Lori, who was in attendance, for making the intimate and charming film about SPAWN, which featured Todd Steiner, Audrey Fusco, and many other SPAWN staff and interns. Special shout out to Nyna Hong for introducing the film!

Also, we want to thank our generous sponsors, West Peak Sparkling Spirits, Wait Cellars, and TIRN member Margo Wixsom.

It was gratifying and rare to be able to present both our watersheds SPAWN work and our oceans work to the same audience on the same night!

It’s fitting that we were at the David Brower Center, since TIRN started out life as the Sea Turtle Restoration Project, under the Earth Island Institute, which was created by the iconic environmentalist. We were thrilled to have David’s son, Ken, an environmental writer and TIRN Science and Policy Advisory Board member, speak to us about his dad, sea turtles, and the importance of our ongoing conservation and restoration efforts.