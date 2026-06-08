World Oceans Day: The Future of Our Blue-Green Planet is in Your Hands

Today is World Oceans Day, and it comes at a pivotal moment for ocean wildlife. The deep blue produces every other breath we take, supports countless species and connects communities across the globe. Yet, perpetual threats from extractive industries to endangered species fighting for survival, the wildlife and ecosystems we depend on need strong advocates now more than ever.

The good news? Conservation progress happens when we refuse to stay silent! As we celebrate World Oceans Day and kick off Sea Turtle Week, we’re inviting you to take three meaningful actions to help protect what thrives beneath the surface. Enjoy diving into our impact stats for 2026 so far, thanks to the help of supporters like you, and explore our World Ocean Month campaign page here.

1. From Filing a Lawsuit Against the “Extinction Committee” to Introducing “Protect Gulf Life Act” Legislation, We’re Not Backing Down.

The Gulf remains under pressure from offshore oil and gas expansion, putting whales, sea turtles, dolphins, seabirds and countless other species at risk. That’s why we’re working on every front – from advocacy and litigation to scientific analysis and grassroots organizing – to defend wildlife and coastal ecosystems from harmful drilling proposals. Right now, there’s an opportunity to advance stronger protections through the Beyer Bill, which would help safeguard marine ecosystems from the risks of offshore oil development.

Your support powers this work. Visit our World Oceans Month page to learn more about what’s at stake, see the impact supporters like you have already made this year, and make a gift to help us continue defending Gulf wildlife and coastal habitats!

2. Kick Off Sea Turtle Week with Another Record-Breaking Kemp’s Ridley Nesting Season Along the Texas Coast.

Today also marks the start of Sea Turtle Week, and we have exciting news to share: The endangered Kemp’s ridley sea turtle – the world’s rarest and smallest sea turtle species – continues to make remarkable progress along the Texas coast! This nesting season is once again breaking records (593 nests so far), offering hope for the future of a species that once hovered on the brink of extinction. These encouraging milestones are a reminder that conservation works when communities commit to protecting wildlife for the future of our blue-green planet.

3. A Rare Gulf Treasure, Fragile and Frail, Protect the Home of the Rice’s Whale & Shop Discount Codes.

One of the most endangered whales on Earth lives exclusively in the Gulf of Mexico. With an estimated 51 Rice’s whales believed to remain, every effort to raise awareness and support their protection matters. This World Oceans Month, show your support through our limited-edition Rice’s whale Bonfire campaign! Every purchase helps spread awareness about this critically endangered species and supports our work to protect Gulf wildlife.

While you’ve got the shopping with purpose bug, be sure to visit our online shop and take advantage of special World Oceans Month discounts: OCEAN10 & STW2026.

The future of our blue-green planet is in our hands. Whether you make a donation, celebrate sea turtle recovery, wear your support for Rice’s whales, or simply speak up for wildlife, your actions help create a future where oceans – and the species that depend on them – can thrive. The truth remains: The ocean is for wildlife, not spills. And while wildlife can’t vote, we can. Thank you for standing with us, and happy World Oceans Day!