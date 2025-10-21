Your Legacy Matters: Learn How to Protect It for National Estate Planning Awareness Week

Photo credit, Waves of Inspiration: The ocean is awe inspiring. It brings us joy, wonder, fear and humility. It activates all our senses. It holds life so strange and amazing it strains credibility. © Giovanni Allievi

In today’s world, we face significant challenges saving, investing and planning for our futures. And while it may seem like a dark topic to discuss, estate planning is important to ensure your future is secure and your loved ones are protected and cared for: but unfortunately, an estimated 55% of Americans do not have a formal estate plan.

In honor of National Estate Planning Awareness Week, here are 5 reasons why you should consider creating an estate plan and how estate gifts are a great medium of charitable giving:

Smart Wealth Management – Adding charitable planning into your wealth management strategy can help you optimize your financial resources. By bequeathing a charitable gift in your estate plan, you can strategically allocate assets to support causes while achieving your financial goals. Plan for the Future – By planning your gifts years ahead, you can ensure your charitable gifts go to causes you trust and will have a clear and focused impact. For nonprofits receiving your gift, knowing about these estate gifts in advance helps organizations with financial planning and fundraising efforts. Everyone wins! Leave a Legacy – You can ensure that your generosity continues to support causes you believe in long after you are gone. Plus, charitable estate planning can be a powerful way to bring your family together to discuss shared values, providing a structured opportunity to pass down philanthropic values to future generations. Receive Tax Benefits – Charitable giving can offer tax advantages, such as deductions that may reduce your estate’s overall tax burden. Gifting appreciated assets like stocks can also help you avoid capital gains taxes. Maintain Flexibility & Control – You can choose from a variety of giving methods, such as a will or trust, that offer flexibility. Some methods, like trusts, allow you to receive income from your assets during your lifetime while still benefiting charity in the future.

Additionally, our team put together a Permanent Giving Guide for our members. This is a quick reference letter for you to review different ways you can plan your giving. Keep this handy and take a look whenever you are planning your annual philanthropy. Please do reach out to me, Eleni Gast at egast@seaturtles.org, if you have any questions at all!