Overview
SPAWN works to protect imperiled salmonids, countless other species, and their habitat in the Lagunitas Watershed, West Marin County, California. This watershed supports one of the largest populations of endangered coho salmon in California, and also maintains populations of threatened steelhead trout and endangered freshwater shrimp.
Position Summary
This is a six-month position, beginning February 1st.
SPAWN is seeking a residential intern to assist staff with juvenile salmonid monitoring programs in the Lagunitas Creek Watershed. Under supervision from SPAWN staff, the Salmonid Monitoring Intern will be responsible for assisting with juvenile smolt monitoring, data collection and entry, report writing, as well as gathering and organizing research materials and equipment. The intern will gain technical skills in research and monitoring of an endangered species.
Terms
Salary: Unpaid.
Location: This is a six-month, full time position at our headquarters in Olema, California with housing provided nine miles from our office.
Starting Time: This is a six-month position, available beginning February 1st.
Hours: This is a full-time position, 9 am – 5 pm, Tuesday – Saturdays. Work will be primarily outdoors (all weather conditions) and may be around poison oak and ticks.
Benefits: Coed housing is provided in a furnished house that features shared bedrooms, bathroom and living spaces. The intern house is located just nine miles from our headquarters in a redwood forest, adjacent to State and National Parklands just 25 miles north of San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge. You will also have the opportunity to volunteer at the local food bank in exchange for weekly groceries.
We are happy to work with academic departments to ensure the internship meets requirements for academic credit.