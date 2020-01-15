Terms

Salary: Unpaid.

Location: This is a six-month, full time position at our headquarters in Olema, California with housing provided nine miles from our office.

Starting Time: This is a six-month position, available beginning February 1st.

Hours: This is a full-time position, 9 am – 5 pm, Tuesday – Saturdays. Work will be primarily outdoors (all weather conditions) and may be around poison oak and ticks.

Benefits: Coed housing is provided in a furnished house that features shared bedrooms, bathroom and living spaces. The intern house is located just nine miles from our headquarters in a redwood forest, adjacent to State and National Parklands just 25 miles north of San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge. You will also have the opportunity to volunteer at the local food bank in exchange for weekly groceries.

We are happy to work with academic departments to ensure the internship meets requirements for academic credit.