Our sea turtle action center in Galveston, Texas protects sea turtles, sharks, marine mammals, and seabirds from myriad threats like industrial overfishing, destruction of coastal and riverine habitat, and the threat of climate change from fossil fuel projects.
What We Do
We protect and restore populations of endangered sea turtles and marine biodiversity on the Texas coast and throughout the Gulf of Mexico.
Why It Matters
- The Gulf of Mexico is home to 5 species of endangered sea turtle, including the Kemp’s ridley
- The Kemp’s ridley is the Texas state sea turtle and the smallest and most critically endangered sea turtle species
- Kemp’s ridleys nest along the Texas and Mexico shoreline
- The Kemp’s ridley population today is a fraction of the population recorded in the 1940s
- Nesting habitat is being lost to sea level rise, erosion, and urbanization
- Over 90% of the U.S. oil and gas production occurs in the Gulf of Mexico