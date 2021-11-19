Our Programs

Gulf of Mexico

Our sea turtle action center in Galveston, Texas protects sea turtles, sharks, marine mammals, and seabirds from myriad threats like industrial overfishing, destruction of coastal and riverine habitat, and the threat of climate change from fossil fuel projects.

We protect and restore populations of endangered sea turtles and marine biodiversity on the Texas coast and throughout the Gulf of Mexico.

Support Our Work

Why It Matters

  • The Gulf of Mexico is home to 5 species of endangered sea turtle, including the Kemp’s ridley
  • The Kemp’s ridley is the Texas state sea turtle and the smallest and most critically endangered sea turtle species
  • Kemp’s ridleys nest along the Texas and Mexico shoreline
  • The Kemp’s ridley population today is a fraction of the population recorded in the 1940s
  • Nesting habitat is being lost to sea level rise, erosion, and urbanization 
  • Over 90% of the U.S. oil and gas production occurs in the Gulf of Mexico

What's Happening Now

New Rule Makes Public Input Process More Inclusive for Texas Permits

Victory! Galveston Bans Balloon Releases to Protect Wildlife

Gulf of Mexico Has Larger-Than-Average Dead Zone

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sued over Oil Export Terminal Expansion Approval

City of Galveston Considers Banning Balloon Releases to Protect Wildlife

NOAA Fisheries Should Close Critical Areas of the Gulf to Protect Western Atlantic Bluefin Tuna

