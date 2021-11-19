Sea Turtle Response & Rescue

When winter approaches and weather and water temperature drops, many communities on our coasts experience hundreds of sea turtles, many of them deceased, washing ashore in our bays. This phenomenon, known as cold stunning, refers to the changes sea turtles experience when they are exposed to cold water for an extended period of time. Because sea turtles are reptiles, they rely on external sources of heat to maintain their body temperatures. When turtles are cold stunned (usually when water temperatures reach 50 degrees and below) they will experience a decrease in heart rate and circulation causing them to become lethargic. Cold stunning may lead to shock, pneumonia, frostbite, and potentially death, as they are not able to migrate to warmer waters. But as turtles head farther north to warmer waters that are the result of human-caused climate change, cold stunnings have become more frequent. With the help of many groups, cold stunned sea turtles can be transported to a rehab facility, placed in a dry tub and evaluated for any other existing health concerns. They will be warmed up slowly and, when appropriate, placed in water and closely monitored by rehab staff. Once fully recovered, the turtles are released.