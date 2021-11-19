The Final Straw

Hatchlings are blocked by debris as they emerge from their nests on the beach; sea turtles drown from becoming entangled in discarded plastic bags, nets, fishing line; sea turtles unintentionally consume plastic in the open ocean when they mistake single use plastic bags for jellyfish, and brightly colored plastics as plant material. In the United States, over 390 million straws are used every day, yet the average lifespan for a straw is 30 minutes. Straws take from 200-500 years to decompose and continue to be a threat to wildlife as they photo-degrade into microplastics. To prevent another sea turtle from becoming a victim to plastic, we must make personal lifestyle alterations to fight for these species.