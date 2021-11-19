One person uses over 500 plastic bags per year, and these bags can enter our waterways, oceans and litter our beaches.
Sea turtles often confuse plastic bags for jellyfish and can be harmed or even killed by plastic bag litter. The good news? You can prevent a source of single-use plastic from entering our oceans and waterways by joining the Bring the Bag campaign today! Simply make a commitment to bring reusable grocery bags when shopping, and stop the wasteful cycle of single-use plastic bags on Galveston Island!
Our Impact
Installing “remember signs” at grocery cart returns
Reminds shoppers to bring their reusable shopping bags, educates visitors to be good stewards of the environment by marketing Bring the Bag, and promotes Galveston as an eco-destination.
Declaring April 22 as “Bring the Bag Day” in the City of Galveston
Supports Bring the Bag by encouraging businesses, restaurants and hotels to join and encouraging contracted vendors to reduce and eliminate single-use plastic bags.
Testifying at public hearing on overturning cities ability to pass bag bans
Highlights how bans aim to curb litter and reduce other environmental issues. (Despite this, the Texas Supreme Court struck down the city of Laredo’s plastic bag ban, effectively ending about a dozen similar policies in other Texas municipalities.)