Art Installments

Sea Turtles Mural
In 2017 Turtle Island Restoration Network worked with local street artist Gabriel Prusmack on a wall-sized mural on the bandshell at McGuire-Dent Recreation Center. The mural depicts each of the five sea turtle species that visit the Gulf of Mexico—the green sea turtle, the loggerhead, the hawksbill, the leatherback and Kemp’s ridley. The mural was funded through a generous donation by the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation. The mural is located at Menard Park, 28th & Seawall Blvd.
Galveston Gal
The effort of individuals, organizations, foundations and city, state and federal governments to save the Texas state sea turtle, the Kemp’s ridley, was recognized in 2017 when a bronze sea turtle sculpture was placed on the Galveston Seawall in Galveston, Texas. This sculpture was the dream of long time sea turtle activist and Turtle Island Restoration Network Board Member Carole Allen. The sculpture is located on the 2800 block of the seawall.
Turtles About Town
Turtles About Town is a community art project created by Turtle Island Restoration Network and Clay Cup Studios showcasing the City of Galveston and the conservation efforts of Turtle Island Restoration Network to protect endangered sea turtles on the upper Texas coast. Turtle lovers of all ages have the opportunity to see 50 colorful Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle statues that have been installed around Galveston Island, Texas since 2018. Businesses and organizations graciously sponsored the turtles while local artists were commissioned to give each one its own personality and meaning.