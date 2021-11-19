Art Installments

Turtles About Town

Turtles About Town is a community art project created by Turtle Island Restoration Network and Clay Cup Studios showcasing the City of Galveston and the conservation efforts of Turtle Island Restoration Network to protect endangered sea turtles on the upper Texas coast. Turtle lovers of all ages have the opportunity to see 50 colorful Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle statues that have been installed around Galveston Island, Texas since 2018. Businesses and organizations graciously sponsored the turtles while local artists were commissioned to give each one its own personality and meaning.