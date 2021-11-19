Beach Monitoring

Beach Erosion. Beach erosion is caused by the energy of the tides pulling sand away from the beach and scouring is the specific movement of sand away from the area around a hard coastal structure, like a seawall. Sand naturally moves and we encourage coastal residents to work with nature and not against it. We must embrace protecting our natural habitats that buffer communities and provide important ecosystem benefits. Regularly re-nourishing our beaches, constructing and elevating our homes and businesses to withstand the force of hurricanes, and strategies that should be employed include restricting development in at-risk coastal areas, enforcement of setbacks from shorelines and dunes, maintaining open spaces that double as flood protection and recreation areas in coastal plains, protection of wetlands and marshes, and promoting development in urban areas.