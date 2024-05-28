Daily nesting reports from the Texas coast and Padre Island National Seashore.
Three endangered sea turtle species – the critically endangered Kemp’s ridley and threatened loggerhead and green – return to the beaches of Texas and Mexico in April, May and June every year to lay their nests.
Total numbers of nests found this year, by species and area, have been updated below by Turtle Island Restoration Network Gulf Program Director Joanie Steinhaus and Dr. Donna Shaver of Padre Island National Seashore.
If you see a sea turtle, tracks or hatchlings on the beach immediately call 1-866-TURTLE-5 (1-866-877-8535)
Sea turtle nests documented on the Texas coast during 2024
KEMP’S RIDLEY SEA TURTLE
So far this year, 204 nest has been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):
|Location Found (north to south)
|Number of nests
|Bolivar Peninsula
|1
|Galveston Island
|0
|Brazoria County, N. of Surfside
|1
|Surfside Beach
|0
|Quintana Beach
|0
|Bryan Beach
|0
|Brazoria County, N. of Sargent Beach
|0
|Sargent Beach
|0
|Magnolia Beach
|0
|Matagorda Peninsula
|0
|San Jose Island
|13
|Mustang Island
|16
|North Padre Island & Padre Island National Seashore
|146
|South Padre Island
|63
|Boca Chica Beach
|7
|Total
|248
LOGGERHEAD SEA TURTLE
So far this year, 2 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast, including (north to south in state):
GREEN SEA TURTLE
So far this year, 1 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast, including (north to south in state):
LEATHERBACK SEA TURTLE
So far this year, 0 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast, including (north to south in state):
0 North Padre Island, including 0 at Padre Island National Seashore
0 South Padre Island
Updates regarding nesting are also posted at the Padre Island National Seashore website: www.nps.gov/pais
Sea turtle nests documented on the Texas coast during 2023
KEMP’S RIDLEY SEA TURTLE
So far this year, 256 Kemp’s ridley sea turtle nest(s) has been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):
|Location Found (north to south)
|Number of nests
|Bolivar Peninsula
|0
|Galveston Island
|4
|Brazoria County, N. of Surfside
|3
|Surfside Beach
|3
|Quintana Beach
|0
|Bryan Beach
|0
|Brazoria County, N. of Sargent Beach
|0
|Sargent Beach
|0
|Magnolia Beach
|0
|Matagorda Peninsula
|1
|San Jose Island
|7
|Mustang Island
|12
|North Padre Island & Padre Island National Seashore
|144
|South Padre Island
|73
|Boca Chica Beach
|9
|Total
|256
LOGGERHEAD SEA TURTLE
So far this year, 7 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast, including (north to south in state):
1 Matagorda Peninsula
6 North Padre Island, including 5 at PAIS
GREEN SEA TURTLE
So far this year, 50 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast, including (north to south in state):
This surpasses the previous record number of green turtle nests found on the Texas coast in a year (36 nests in 2020) and more nests will likely be found this year since nesting may continue through September.:
2 San Jose Island
1 Boca Chica Beach
32 North Padre Island, including 31 at PAIS
15 South Padre Island
LEATHERBACK SEA TURTLE
So far this year, 0 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast, including (north to south in state):
0 North Padre Island, including 0 at Padre Island National Seashore
0 South Padre Island
Updates regarding nesting are also posted at the Padre Island National Seashore website: www.nps.gov/pais
Sea turtle nests documented on the Texas coast during 2022
KEMP’S RIDLEY SEA TURTLE
So far this year, 284 Kemp’s ridley sea turtle nest(s) has been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):
|Location Found (north to south)
|Number of nests
|Bolivar Peninsula
|3
|Galveston Island
|4
|Brazoria County, N. of Surfside
|4
|Surfside Beach
|0
|Quintana Beach
|1
|Bryan Beach
|0
|Brazoria County, N. of Sargent Beach
|0
|Sargent Beach
|0
|Magnolia Beach
|1
|Matagorda Peninsula
|4
|San Jose Island
|8
|Mustang Island
|15
|North Padre Island & Padre Island National Seashore
|148
|South Padre Island
|78
|Boca Chica Beach
|18
|Total
|284
LOGGERHEAD SEA TURTLE
So far this year, 5 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast, including (north to south in state):
1 Brazoria County, N. of Surfside
2 North Padre Island, including 2 at PAIS
1 South Padre Island
1 Boca Chica Beach
GREEN SEA TURTLE
So far this year, 34 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast, including (north to south in state):
1 Mustang Island
28 North Padre Island, including 20 at PAIS
5 South Padre Island
LEATHERBACK SEA TURTLE
So far this year, 0 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast, including (north to south in state):
0 North Padre Island, including 0 at Padre Island National Seashore
0 South Padre Island
Updates regarding nesting are also posted at the Padre Island National Seashore website: www.nps.gov/pais
Sea turtle nests documented on the Texas coast during 2021
KEMP’S RIDLEY SEA TURTLE
So far this year, 195 Kemp’s ridley sea turtle nest(s) has been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):
|Location Found (north to south)
|Number of nests
|Bolivar Peninsula
|1
|Galveston Island
|1
|Brazoria County, N. of Surfside
|1
|Surfside Beach
|0
|Quintana Beach
|0
|Bryan Beach
|0
|Brazoria County, N. of Sargent Beach
|0
|Sargent Beach
|0
|Matagorda Peninsula
|1
|Matagorda Island
|0
|San Jose Island
|4
|Mustang Island
|9
|North Padre Island & Padre Island National Seashore
|113
|South Padre Island
|60
|Boca Chica Beach
|5
|Total
|194
LOGGERHEAD SEA TURTLE
So far this year, 4 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast, including (north to south in state):
4 North Padre Island, including 4 at Padre Island National Seashore
GREEN SEA TURTLE
So far this year, 2 nest has been confirmed on the Texas coast, including (north to south in state):
1 North Padre Island, including 1 at Padre Island National Seashore
1 South Padre Island
Updates regarding nesting are also posted at the Padre Island National Seashore website: www.nps.gov/pais
Sea turtle nests documented on the Texas coast during 2020
KEMP’S RIDLEY SEA TURTLE
In 2020, 262 Kemp’s ridley sea turtle nest(s) has been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):
|Location Found (north to south)
|Number of nests
|Bolivar Peninsula
|0
|Galveston Island
|1
|Brazoria County, N. of Surfside
|1
|Surfside Beach
|6
|Quintana Beach
|0
|Bryan Beach
|1
|Brazoria County, N. of Sargent Beach
|0
|Sargent Beach
|0
|Matagorda Peninsula
|1
|Matagorda Island
|0
|San Jose Island
|18
|Mustang Island
|13
|North Padre Island & Padre Island National Seashore
|143
|South Padre Island
|72
|Boca Chica Beach
|6
|Total
|262
LOGGERHEAD SEA TURTLE
In 2020, 4 loggerhead sea turtle nest(s) have been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):
1 Brazoria County, North of Surfside
1 Mustang Island
2 North Padre Island, north of Padre Island National Seashore
0 Padre Island National Seashore
0 South Padre Island
GREEN SEA TURTLE
In 2020, 10 green sea turtle nest(s) have been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):
6 Padre Island National Seashore
4 South Padre Island
Updates regarding nesting are also posted at the Padre Island National Seashore website: www.nps.gov/pais
Sea turtle nests documented on the Texas coast during 2019
KEMP’S RIDLEY TURTLE
In 2019, 190 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):
|Location Found (north to south)
|Number of nests
|Bolivar Peninsula
|3
|Galveston Island
|4
|Brazoria County, N. of Surfside
|0
|Surfside Beach
|6
|Quintana Beach
|0
|Bryan Beach
|0
|Brazoria County, N. of Sargent Beach
|0
|Sargent Beach
|0
|Matagorda Peninsula
|3
|Matagorda Island
|0
|San Jose Island
|2
|Mustang Island
|8
|North Padre Island & Padre Island National Seashore
|117
|South Padre Island
|41
|Boca Chica Beach
|6
|Total
|190
LOGGERHEAD TURTLE
In 2019, 7 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):
1 San Jose Island
4 North Padre Island, including 3 at Padre Island National Seashore
2 South Padre Island
GREEN TURTLE
In 2019, 2 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):
2 Padre Island National Seashore
Sea turtle nests documented on the Texas coast during 2018
KEMP’S RIDLEY TURTLE
In 2018, 62 Kemp’s ridley nests has been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):
|Location Found (north to south)
|Number of nests
|Bolivar Peninsula
|0
|Galveston Island
|0
|Brazoria County, N. of Surfside
|0
|Surfside Beach
|0
|Quintana Beach
|0
|Bryan Beach
|0
|Brazoria County, N. of Sargent Beach
|0
|Sargent Beach
|0
|Matagorda Peninsula
|0
|Matagorda Island
|0
|San Jose Island
|2
|Mustang Island
|2
|North Padre Island & Padre Island National Seashore
|35
|South Padre Island
|21
|Boca Chica Beach
|2
|Total
|62
LOGGERHEAD TURTLE
In 2018, 0 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):
0 Surfside Beach
0 San Jose Island
0 North Padre Island, north of Padre Island National Seashore
0 Padre Island National Seashore
0 South Padre Island
GREEN SEA TURTLE
In 2018, 0 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):
0 Padre Island National Seashore (area record)
0 South Padre Island (area record)
Sea turtle nests documented on the Texas coast during 2017
In the 2017 season, 353 nests have been documented on the Texas coast.
KEMP’S RIDLEY TURTLE
So far this year, 353 Kemp’s ridley nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):
|Location Found (north to south)
|Number of nests
|Bolivar Peninsula
|3
|Galveston Island
|5
|Brazoria County, N. of Surfside
|0
|Surfside Beach
|3
|Quintana Beach
|1
|Bryan Beach
|0
|Brazoria County, N. of Sargent Beach
|0
|Sargent Beach
|0
|Matagorda Peninsula
|7 (area record)
|Matagorda Island
|0
|San Jose Island
|3
|Mustang Island
|11 (area record)
|North Padre Island, North of PAIS
|8
|Padre Island National Seashore (PAIS)
|219 (area record)
|South Padre Island
|70 (area record)
|Boca Chica Beach
|23 (area record)
|Total
|353
LOGGERHEAD TURTLE
So far this year, 9 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):
1 Surfside Beach
1 San Jose Island
1 North Padre Island, north of Padre Island National Seashore
5 Padre Island National Seashore
1 South Padre Island
GREEN SEA TURTLE
So far this year, 28 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):
22 Padre Island National Seashore (area record)
6 South Padre Island (area record)
Sea turtle nests documented on the Texas coast during 2016
KEMP’S RIDLEY TURTLE
|Location Found (north to south)
|Number of nests
|Bolivar Peninsula
|0
|Galveston Island
|0
|Brazoria County, N. of Surfside
|0
|Surfside Beach
|4
|Quintana Beach
|1
|Bryan Beach
|0
|Brazoria County, N. of Sargent Beach
|0
|Sargent Beach
|0
|Matagorda Peninsula
|2
|Matagorda Island
|0
|San Jose Island
|1
|Mustang Island
|6
|Corpus Christi Bay
|0
|North Padre Island, North of PAIS
|10
|Padre Island National Seashore (PAIS)
|89
|South Padre Island
|63
|Boca Chica Beach
|9
|Total
|185
Loggerhead Sea Turtle
So far this year, 5 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state): 3 Matagorda Peninsula, 1 Padre Island National Seashore, 1 South Padre Island.
Sea turtle nests documented on the Texas coast during 2015
KEMP’S RIDLEY TURTLE
|Location Found (north to south)
|Number of nests
|Bolivar Peninsula
|5
|Galveston Island
|3
|Brazoria County, N. of Surfside
|1
|Surfside Beach
|1
|Quintana Beach
|1
|Bryan Beach
|2
|Brazoria County, N. of Sargent Beach
|0
|Sargent Beach
|0
|Matagorda Peninsula
|3
|Matagorda Island
|0
|San Jose Island
|0
|Mustang Island
|3
|Corpus Christi Bay
|0
|North Padre Island, North of PAIS
|5
|Padre Island National Seashore (PAIS)
|101
|South Padre Island
|34
|Boca Chica Beach
|0
|Total
|159
Green Sea Turtles
2 nest has been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state): 1 North Padre Island, including 1 at Padre Island National Seashore.
Loggerhead Sea Turtle
3 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state): 2 North Padre Island, including 2 at Padre Island National Seashore, 1 South Padre Island
Sea turtle nests documented on the Texas coast during 2014
KEMP’S RIDLEY TURTLE
|Location Found (north to south)
|Number of nests
|Bolivar Peninsula
|1
|Galveston Island
|1
|Brazoria County, N. of Surfside
|0
|Surfside Beach
|1
|Quintana Beach
|0
|Bryan Beach
|0
|Brazoria County, N. of Sargent Beach
|0
|Sargent Beach
|0
|Matagorda Peninsula
|1
|Matagorda Island
|4
|San Jose Island
|0
|Mustang Island
|5
|Corpus Christi Bay
|0
|North Padre Island, North of PAIS
|9
|Padre Island National Seashore (PAIS)
|72
|South Padre Island
|21
|Boca Chica Beach
|2
|Total
|118
Loggerhead Sea Turtle Nest Update:
1 nest has been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):
1 North Padre Island, including 1 at Padre Island National Seashore.
