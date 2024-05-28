0
Daily Sea Turtle Nest Counts on the Texas Coast

Daily nesting reports from the Texas coast and Padre Island National Seashore.

Three endangered sea turtle species – the critically endangered Kemp’s ridley and threatened loggerhead and green – return to the beaches of Texas and Mexico in April, May and June every year to lay their nests.

Total numbers of nests found this year, by species and area, have been updated below by Turtle Island Restoration Network Gulf Program Director Joanie Steinhaus and Dr. Donna Shaver of Padre Island National Seashore.

If you see a sea turtle, tracks or hatchlings on the beach immediately call 1-866-TURTLE-5 (1-866-877-8535) 

 

Sea turtle nests documented on the Texas coast during 2024

KEMP’S RIDLEY SEA TURTLE
So far this year, 204 nest has been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):

Location Found (north to south) Number of nests
Bolivar Peninsula 1
Galveston Island 0
Brazoria County, N. of Surfside 1
Surfside Beach 0
Quintana Beach 0
Bryan Beach 0
Brazoria County, N. of Sargent Beach 0
Sargent Beach 0
Magnolia Beach 0
Matagorda Peninsula 0
San Jose Island 13
Mustang Island 16
North Padre Island & Padre Island National Seashore 146
South Padre Island 63
Boca Chica Beach 7
Total 248

LOGGERHEAD SEA TURTLE 

So far this year, 2 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast, including (north to south in state):     

GREEN SEA TURTLE 

So far this year, 1 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast, including (north to south in state):

LEATHERBACK SEA TURTLE 

So far this year, 0 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast, including (north to south in state):

0 North Padre Island, including 0 at Padre Island National Seashore

0 South Padre Island

Updates regarding nesting are also posted at the Padre Island National Seashore website: www.nps.gov/pais

 

Sea turtle nests documented on the Texas coast during 2019

KEMP’S RIDLEY TURTLE
In 2019, 190 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):

Location Found (north to south) Number of nests
Bolivar Peninsula 3
Galveston Island 4
Brazoria County, N. of Surfside 0
Surfside Beach 6
Quintana Beach 0
Bryan Beach 0
Brazoria County, N. of Sargent Beach 0
Sargent Beach 0
Matagorda Peninsula 3
Matagorda Island 0
San Jose Island 2
Mustang Island 8
North Padre Island & Padre Island National Seashore 117
South Padre Island 41
Boca Chica Beach 6
Total 190

LOGGERHEAD TURTLE
In 2019, 7 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):

1 San Jose Island

4 North Padre Island, including 3 at Padre Island National Seashore

2 South Padre Island

GREEN TURTLE
In 2019, 2 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):

2 Padre Island National Seashore

