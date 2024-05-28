Daily nesting reports from the Texas coast and Padre Island National Seashore.

Three endangered sea turtle species – the critically endangered Kemp’s ridley and threatened loggerhead and green – return to the beaches of Texas and Mexico in April, May and June every year to lay their nests.

Total numbers of nests found this year, by species and area, have been updated below by Turtle Island Restoration Network Gulf Program Director Joanie Steinhaus and Dr. Donna Shaver of Padre Island National Seashore.

If you see a sea turtle, tracks or hatchlings on the beach immediately call 1-866-TURTLE-5 (1-866-877-8535)

Sea turtle nests documented on the Texas coast during 2024

KEMP’S RIDLEY SEA TURTLE

So far this year, 204 nest has been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):

Location Found (north to south) Number of nests Bolivar Peninsula 1 Galveston Island 0 Brazoria County, N. of Surfside 1 Surfside Beach 0 Quintana Beach 0 Bryan Beach 0 Brazoria County, N. of Sargent Beach 0 Sargent Beach 0 Magnolia Beach 0 Matagorda Peninsula 0 San Jose Island 13 Mustang Island 16 North Padre Island & Padre Island National Seashore 146 South Padre Island 63 Boca Chica Beach 7 Total 248

LOGGERHEAD SEA TURTLE So far this year, 2 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast, including (north to south in state): GREEN SEA TURTLE So far this year, 1 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast, including (north to south in state): LEATHERBACK SEA TURTLE So far this year, 0 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast, including (north to south in state): 0 North Padre Island, including 0 at Padre Island National Seashore 0 South Padre Island

Updates regarding nesting are also posted at the Padre Island National Seashore website: www.nps.gov/pais

Sea turtle nests documented on the Texas coast during 2023

KEMP’S RIDLEY SEA TURTLE

So far this year, 256 Kemp’s ridley sea turtle nest(s) has been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):

Location Found (north to south) Number of nests Bolivar Peninsula 0 Galveston Island 4 Brazoria County, N. of Surfside 3 Surfside Beach 3 Quintana Beach 0 Bryan Beach 0 Brazoria County, N. of Sargent Beach 0 Sargent Beach 0 Magnolia Beach 0 Matagorda Peninsula 1 San Jose Island 7 Mustang Island 12 North Padre Island & Padre Island National Seashore 144 South Padre Island 73 Boca Chica Beach 9 Total 256

LOGGERHEAD SEA TURTLE So far this year, 7 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast, including (north to south in state): 1 Matagorda Peninsula 6 North Padre Island, including 5 at PAIS GREEN SEA TURTLE So far this year, 50 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast, including (north to south in state): This surpasses the previous record number of green turtle nests found on the Texas coast in a year (36 nests in 2020) and more nests will likely be found this year since nesting may continue through September.: 2 San Jose Island 1 Boca Chica Beach 32 North Padre Island, including 31 at PAIS 15 South Padre Island LEATHERBACK SEA TURTLE So far this year, 0 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast, including (north to south in state): 0 North Padre Island, including 0 at Padre Island National Seashore 0 South Padre Island

Updates regarding nesting are also posted at the Padre Island National Seashore website: www.nps.gov/pais

Sea turtle nests documented on the Texas coast during 2022

KEMP’S RIDLEY SEA TURTLE

So far this year, 284 Kemp’s ridley sea turtle nest(s) has been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):

Location Found (north to south) Number of nests Bolivar Peninsula 3 Galveston Island 4 Brazoria County, N. of Surfside 4 Surfside Beach 0 Quintana Beach 1 Bryan Beach 0 Brazoria County, N. of Sargent Beach 0 Sargent Beach 0 Magnolia Beach 1 Matagorda Peninsula 4 San Jose Island 8 Mustang Island 15 North Padre Island & Padre Island National Seashore 148 South Padre Island 78 Boca Chica Beach 18 Total 284

LOGGERHEAD SEA TURTLE So far this year, 5 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast, including (north to south in state): 1 Brazoria County, N. of Surfside 2 North Padre Island, including 2 at PAIS 1 South Padre Island 1 Boca Chica Beach GREEN SEA TURTLE So far this year, 34 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast, including (north to south in state): 1 Mustang Island 28 North Padre Island, including 20 at PAIS 5 South Padre Island LEATHERBACK SEA TURTLE So far this year, 0 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast, including (north to south in state): 0 North Padre Island, including 0 at Padre Island National Seashore 0 South Padre Island

Updates regarding nesting are also posted at the Padre Island National Seashore website: www.nps.gov/pais

Sea turtle nests documented on the Texas coast during 2021

KEMP’S RIDLEY SEA TURTLE

So far this year, 195 Kemp’s ridley sea turtle nest(s) has been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):

Location Found (north to south) Number of nests Bolivar Peninsula 1 Galveston Island 1 Brazoria County, N. of Surfside 1 Surfside Beach 0 Quintana Beach 0 Bryan Beach 0 Brazoria County, N. of Sargent Beach 0 Sargent Beach 0 Matagorda Peninsula 1 Matagorda Island 0 San Jose Island 4 Mustang Island 9 North Padre Island & Padre Island National Seashore 113 South Padre Island 60 Boca Chica Beach 5 Total 194

LOGGERHEAD SEA TURTLE So far this year, 4 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast, including (north to south in state): 4 North Padre Island, including 4 at Padre Island National Seashore GREEN SEA TURTLE So far this year, 2 nest has been confirmed on the Texas coast, including (north to south in state): 1 North Padre Island, including 1 at Padre Island National Seashore 1 South Padre Island

Updates regarding nesting are also posted at the Padre Island National Seashore website: www.nps.gov/pais

Sea turtle nests documented on the Texas coast during 2020

KEMP’S RIDLEY SEA TURTLE

In 2020, 262 Kemp’s ridley sea turtle nest(s) has been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):

Location Found (north to south) Number of nests Bolivar Peninsula 0 Galveston Island 1 Brazoria County, N. of Surfside 1 Surfside Beach 6 Quintana Beach 0 Bryan Beach 1 Brazoria County, N. of Sargent Beach 0 Sargent Beach 0 Matagorda Peninsula 1 Matagorda Island 0 San Jose Island 18 Mustang Island 13 North Padre Island & Padre Island National Seashore 143 South Padre Island 72 Boca Chica Beach 6 Total 262

LOGGERHEAD SEA TURTLE In 2020, 4 loggerhead sea turtle nest(s) have been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):

1 Brazoria County, North of Surfside

1 Mustang Island

2 North Padre Island, north of Padre Island National Seashore

0 Padre Island National Seashore

0 South Padre Island GREEN SEA TURTLE In 2020, 10 green sea turtle nest(s) have been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):

6 Padre Island National Seashore

4 South Padre Island

Updates regarding nesting are also posted at the Padre Island National Seashore website: www.nps.gov/pais

Sea turtle nests documented on the Texas coast during 2019

KEMP’S RIDLEY TURTLE

In 2019, 190 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):

Location Found (north to south) Number of nests Bolivar Peninsula 3 Galveston Island 4 Brazoria County, N. of Surfside 0 Surfside Beach 6 Quintana Beach 0 Bryan Beach 0 Brazoria County, N. of Sargent Beach 0 Sargent Beach 0 Matagorda Peninsula 3 Matagorda Island 0 San Jose Island 2 Mustang Island 8 North Padre Island & Padre Island National Seashore 117 South Padre Island 41 Boca Chica Beach 6 Total 190

LOGGERHEAD TURTLE

In 2019, 7 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):

1 San Jose Island

4 North Padre Island, including 3 at Padre Island National Seashore

2 South Padre Island

GREEN TURTLE

In 2019, 2 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):

2 Padre Island National Seashore

Sea turtle nests documented on the Texas coast during 2018



KEMP’S RIDLEY TURTLE

In 2018, 62 Kemp’s ridley nests has been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):

Location Found (north to south) Number of nests Bolivar Peninsula 0 Galveston Island 0 Brazoria County, N. of Surfside 0 Surfside Beach 0 Quintana Beach 0 Bryan Beach 0 Brazoria County, N. of Sargent Beach 0 Sargent Beach 0 Matagorda Peninsula 0 Matagorda Island 0 San Jose Island 2 Mustang Island 2 North Padre Island & Padre Island National Seashore 35 South Padre Island 21 Boca Chica Beach 2 Total 62

LOGGERHEAD TURTLE In 2018, 0 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):

0 Surfside Beach

0 San Jose Island

0 North Padre Island, north of Padre Island National Seashore

0 Padre Island National Seashore

0 South Padre Island GREEN SEA TURTLE In 2018, 0 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):

0 Padre Island National Seashore (area record)

0 South Padre Island (area record)

Sea turtle nests documented on the Texas coast during 2017

In the 2017 season, 353 nests have been documented on the Texas coast.

KEMP’S RIDLEY TURTLE

So far this year, 353 Kemp’s ridley nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):

Location Found (north to south) Number of nests Bolivar Peninsula 3 Galveston Island 5 Brazoria County, N. of Surfside 0 Surfside Beach 3 Quintana Beach 1 Bryan Beach 0 Brazoria County, N. of Sargent Beach 0 Sargent Beach 0 Matagorda Peninsula 7 (area record) Matagorda Island 0 San Jose Island 3 Mustang Island 11 (area record) North Padre Island, North of PAIS 8 Padre Island National Seashore (PAIS) 219 (area record) South Padre Island 70 (area record) Boca Chica Beach 23 (area record) Total 353

LOGGERHEAD TURTLE So far this year, 9 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):

1 Surfside Beach

1 San Jose Island

1 North Padre Island, north of Padre Island National Seashore

5 Padre Island National Seashore

1 South Padre Island GREEN SEA TURTLE So far this year, 28 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):

22 Padre Island National Seashore (area record)

6 South Padre Island (area record)

Sea turtle nests documented on the Texas coast during 2016 KEMP’S RIDLEY TURTLE

Location Found (north to south) Number of nests Bolivar Peninsula 0 Galveston Island 0 Brazoria County, N. of Surfside 0 Surfside Beach 4 Quintana Beach 1 Bryan Beach 0 Brazoria County, N. of Sargent Beach 0 Sargent Beach 0 Matagorda Peninsula 2 Matagorda Island 0 San Jose Island 1 Mustang Island 6 Corpus Christi Bay 0 North Padre Island, North of PAIS 10 Padre Island National Seashore (PAIS) 89 South Padre Island 63 Boca Chica Beach 9 Total 185

Loggerhead Sea Turtle

So far this year, 5 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state): 3 Matagorda Peninsula, 1 Padre Island National Seashore, 1 South Padre Island.

Sea turtle nests documented on the Texas coast during 2015

KEMP’S RIDLEY TURTLE

Location Found (north to south) Number of nests Bolivar Peninsula 5 Galveston Island 3 Brazoria County, N. of Surfside 1 Surfside Beach 1 Quintana Beach 1 Bryan Beach 2 Brazoria County, N. of Sargent Beach 0 Sargent Beach 0 Matagorda Peninsula 3 Matagorda Island 0 San Jose Island 0 Mustang Island 3 Corpus Christi Bay 0 North Padre Island, North of PAIS 5 Padre Island National Seashore (PAIS) 101 South Padre Island 34 Boca Chica Beach 0 Total 159

Green Sea Turtles

2 nest has been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state): 1 North Padre Island, including 1 at Padre Island National Seashore.

Loggerhead Sea Turtle

3 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state): 2 North Padre Island, including 2 at Padre Island National Seashore, 1 South Padre Island

Sea turtle nests documented on the Texas coast during 2014

KEMP’S RIDLEY TURTLE

Location Found (north to south) Number of nests Bolivar Peninsula 1 Galveston Island 1 Brazoria County, N. of Surfside 0 Surfside Beach 1 Quintana Beach 0 Bryan Beach 0 Brazoria County, N. of Sargent Beach 0 Sargent Beach 0 Matagorda Peninsula 1 Matagorda Island 4 San Jose Island 0 Mustang Island 5 Corpus Christi Bay 0 North Padre Island, North of PAIS 9 Padre Island National Seashore (PAIS) 72 South Padre Island 21 Boca Chica Beach 2 Total 118

Loggerhead Sea Turtle Nest Update:

1 nest has been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):

1 North Padre Island, including 1 at Padre Island National Seashore.

Sea turtle nests documented on the Texas coast during 2017

KEMP’S RIDLEY TURTLE

Today, 14 Kemp’s ridley nests were found in Texas, including 9 at Padre Island National Seashore and 5 on South Padre Island.

So far this year, 137 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):

Location Found (north to south) Number of nests Bolivar Peninsula 1 Galveston Island 3 Brazoria County, N. of Surfside 0 Surfside Beach 0 Quintana Beach 0 Bryan Beach 0 Brazoria County, N. of Sargent Beach 0 Sargent Beach 0 Matagorda Peninsula 1 Matagorda Island 0 San Jose Island 1 Mustang Island 5 xxx Corpus Christi Bay 0 North Padre Island, North of PAIS 2 Padre Island National Seashore (PAIS) 86 South Padre Island 27 Boca Chica Beach 6 Total 123

Loggerhead Sea Turtle

So far this year, 0 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state): 0 Matagorda Peninsula, 0 Padre Island National Seashore, 0 South Padre Island.

Sea turtle nests documented on the Texas coast during 2016

KEMP’S RIDLEY TURTLE

Location Found (north to south) Number of nests Bolivar Peninsula 0 Galveston Island 0 Brazoria County, N. of Surfside 0 Surfside Beach 4 Quintana Beach 1 Bryan Beach 0 Brazoria County, N. of Sargent Beach 0 Sargent Beach 0 Matagorda Peninsula 2 Matagorda Island 0 San Jose Island 1 Mustang Island 6 Corpus Christi Bay 0 North Padre Island, North of PAIS 10 Padre Island National Seashore (PAIS) 89 South Padre Island 63 Boca Chica Beach 9 Total 185

Loggerhead Sea Turtle

So far this year, 5 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state): 3 Matagorda Peninsula, 1 Padre Island National Seashore, 1 South Padre Island.

Sea turtle nests documented on the Texas coast during 2015

KEMP’S RIDLEY TURTLE

Location Found (north to south) Number of nests Bolivar Peninsula 5 Galveston Island 3 Brazoria County, N. of Surfside 1 Surfside Beach 1 Quintana Beach 1 Bryan Beach 2 Brazoria County, N. of Sargent Beach 0 Sargent Beach 0 Matagorda Peninsula 3 Matagorda Island 0 San Jose Island 0 Mustang Island 3 Corpus Christi Bay 0 North Padre Island, North of PAIS 5 Padre Island National Seashore (PAIS) 101 South Padre Island 34 Boca Chica Beach 0 Total 159

Green Sea Turtles

2 nest has been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state): 1 North Padre Island, including 1 at Padre Island National Seashore.

Loggerhead Sea Turtle

3 nests have been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state): 2 North Padre Island, including 2 at Padre Island National Seashore, 1 South Padre Island

Sea turtle nests documented on the Texas coast during 2014

KEMP’S RIDLEY TURTLE

Location Found (north to south) Number of nests Bolivar Peninsula 1 Galveston Island 1 Brazoria County, N. of Surfside 0 Surfside Beach 1 Quintana Beach 0 Bryan Beach 0 Brazoria County, N. of Sargent Beach 0 Sargent Beach 0 Matagorda Peninsula 1 Matagorda Island 4 San Jose Island 0 Mustang Island 5 Corpus Christi Bay 0 North Padre Island, North of PAIS 9 Padre Island National Seashore (PAIS) 72 South Padre Island 21 Boca Chica Beach 2 Total 118

Loggerhead Sea Turtle Nest Update:

1 nest has been confirmed on the Texas coast including (north to south in state):

1 North Padre Island, including 1 at Padre Island National Seashore.