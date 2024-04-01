Sea Turtle Nesting Season Begins You Can Help Save These Turtles

Texas Coast—As we transition from Spring Break, a new chapter unfolds for Kemp’s ridley sea turtles as their nesting season begins. This is not just a routine occurrence; it is a critical moment where each of us can play a pivotal role in safeguarding these extraordinary creatures.

Kemp’s ridley turtles stand as beacons of resilience and fragility, teetering on the brink of extinction. Their unique nesting behaviors during daylight hours signify not just a biological phenomenon but a call to action. Bearing witness to a female Kemp’s ridley emerging from the Gulf to lay her eggs is an awe-inspiring privilege, a glimpse into the delicate balance of life in our oceans.

If you are fortunate to encounter this spectacle, please do not hesitate to report it to the Sea Turtle Hotline at 866-TURTLE5/866-887-8535. Your immediate action can ensure the safety and protection of these turtles. It is imperative not to disturb the nesting process; let us shield them from harm by maintaining a respectful distance from these majestic creatures and preventing any disruptions.

The tracks left by nesting turtles are not mere imprints in the sand; they are pathways to survival. Preserve these tracks, as they guide sea turtle biologists in their efforts to safeguard the eggs and nurture the next generation of hatchlings.

Yet, our commitment to marine conservation transcends the nesting season. Every action, no matter how small, contributes to a collective effort in preserving our oceans and marine biodiversity:

Reduce plastic pollution : Embrace eco-friendly practices, avoid single-use plastics, and participate in beach clean-ups to prevent sea turtles from ingesting harmful debris.



Join conservation initiatives : Take part in beach clean-ups organized by organizations like Turtle Island Restoration Network in Galveston. Your involvement can make a tangible difference in protecting our marine ecosystems.



Banish balloon releases : Refrain from releasing balloons into the sky, as they often find their way into the ocean and pose lethal threats to marine life, including sea turtles.



Respect nesting habitats: Keep beaches free from obstructions like chairs and umbrellas, allowing sea turtles unhindered access to their nesting sites.



Our mission at Turtle Island Restoration Network resonates with urgency, commitment, and a deep-seated passion for marine biodiversity. Together, let us rise to the challenge, inspire change, and preserve the oceans that sustain all life on Earth.

For more information on how you can be a steward of our oceans and make a lasting impact, visit www.Seaturtles.org.

ABOUT TURTLE ISLAND RESTORATION NETWORK

Turtle Island Restoration Network is a global ocean conservation nonprofit with offices in California and Texas whose mission is to inspire and mobilize people around the world to protect marine biodiversity and the oceans that sustain all life on Earth.