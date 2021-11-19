Group Beach Cleanups

Our beach clean ups are designed for small groups and are located around Galveston Island Monday through Friday with some weekend availability. When you get on site, your group leader will give instructions on trash collecting, filling out data cards, and safety guidelines. After the cleanup has been completed, the group leader will instruct the packing up of materials, and the wrap up meeting location on site or at either Turtle Island Restoration Network or Galveston Island Brewing. This meeting will include a brief educational presentation, and a chance to discuss what all was found that day and its impact on our backyard beach environment.