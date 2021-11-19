Oil & Gas Exploitation

Since the first offshore drilling began in 1942, about 6,000 oil and gas structures have been installed in the Gulf of Mexico. These structures range in size from single well caissons in 10-ft water depths to large, complex facilities in water depths up to almost 10,000 ft. About 3,500 structures currently stand in the Gulf of Mexico; of these, over 3,200 remain active. Oil and gas structures create a large network of standing structures, interconnected by hundreds of miles of pipelines. Increased ship traffic, spills, and decreased water quality would impact these communities and wildlife.This region is home to 5 species of sea turtles and because these turtles are endangered and threatened, each egg in each nest is crucial for the success and recovery of the species. Offshore, the region is federally protected as a critical foraging habitat for loggerhead sea turtles. They forage on the floating saragasm or algal mats offshore. Numerous marine species use this region as a migratory swimway to traverse across the Gulf of Mexico.