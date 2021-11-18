Field Trips & Habitat Gardens

Growing and Planting Redwoods to Sequester Carbon SPAWN has grown redwood seedlings with local elementary school students since 2016. Over the past five years we have grown more than 1,500 seedlings at schools. In past years we have had students help us collect redwood seeds in December, and then we visited the students at their school in January to help them sow seeds into flats. The students, typically 4th graders, care for their seedlings until the end of the school year, when they are brought to SPAWN Nursery to grow for about 2 ½ more years prior to being outplanted at one of our restoration sites or are given to project partners. In addition to gaining experience in caring for plants, students learn about how to take positive actions that mitigate climate change and learn about redwood forest ecology. Nursery Manager Audrey Fusco, who leads the Redwoods In Schools program, says, “One of my favorite aspects of this program is knowing that students form a bond with their seedlings throughout the school year. I have visited schools to monitor the seedlings and found students sitting by the trees during their recess time! One student told me that she visits her tree daily to watch it grow.”