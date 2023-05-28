Big Thank You to The Pasha Group for Volunteering with SPAWN!

A group of 25 volunteers joined us from The Pasha Group, a transportation business headquartered in San Rafael, to help remove invasive plants from our Tocaloma floodplain restoration site on May 18th.

The Pasha Group supports their employees to give back to their community by volunteering with a local non-profit organization four times per year. With their help we were able to remove hundreds of invasive plants in just a few hours!

We appreciate the enthusiastic support of this group and look forward to working with The Pasha Group again next year. Our organization is volunteer-powered and we’re so very grateful for the dedicated support of our community of volunteers.