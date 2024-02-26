California Set Gillnets

Set gillnets are the primary threat to juvenile great white sharks in their nursery grounds off California. White sharks play an important ecosystem role, and their population is still at low numbers. These nets present a grave risk to marine mammals, including cetaceans like humpbacks, gray whales, and pinnipeds. Set gillnets kill more California sea lions annually than all other observed West Coast fisheries combined.

Set gillnets have historically entangled endangered Pacific leatherbacks, and because they are still mostly unobserved, we don’t know the impact this gear type has had on this critically endangered species.

Set Gillnets have been banned in Northern California since 1915. After a series of advocacy campaigns between sport anglers and environmentalists in the late 1980s and 1990s, California voters passed Proposition 132, effectively banning set gillnets in state (zero to three miles inshore) waters off Southern California. In the late 1990s, scientists discovered set gillnets were killing an alarming number of federally protected marine mammals and seabirds off the state’s central coast. In response, the California Fish and Game Commission banned the usage of these nets off the central coast in 2002. In areas where set gillnets have been banned, regional populations of vulnerable species have recovered to healthy population levels.

Today, set gillnets are still allowed to be used offshore (three miles-200 miles) in Southern California and are managed under the jurisdiction of the state of California. Management tools are available to reduce bycatch in California’s set gillnet fishery, and a more selective hook and line fishing method for California halibut and white seabass is already well-established.

As climate change continues to create a harsher environment for many of these vulnerable marine species, we must address the threat set gill nets have on California’s biodiversity.