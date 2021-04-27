California Phasing Out Oil Extraction and Fracking

Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced California’s plan to end fracking and oil extraction. The issuance of new permits for fracking will end by January 2024, and will analyze ways to phase out oil extraction across the state no later than 2045.

In addition to these announcements, reviews of applications will be more rigorous and the state updated its directives in an effort to further protect the health of nature and the public. Developing new regulations, integrating independent experts, and increasing financial bonding requirements on oil companies are all part of the updated mandates. These will be implemented to phase out fracking.

“The climate crisis is real, and we continue to see the signs every day,” said Governor Newsom. “As we move to swiftly decarbonize our transportation sector and create a healthier future for our children, I’ve made it clear I don’t see a role for fracking in that future and, similarly, believe that California needs to move beyond oil.”

The plan also includes increased studies to identify strategies to reduce fossil fuels in the Golden State by 2045. These efforts will try to reduce carbon intensity of fuels, reduce pollution, and support the transition away from gasoline-powered cars and trucks in California.