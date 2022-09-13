Dredging Project Delayed in Gulf

In an announcement of good news, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers again delayed its timing to seek bids to dredge the Matagorda Bay shipping channel through an Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Superfund site. The bids would vastly expand exports from an oil export terminal on the Texas Gulf Coast, and allow larger oil tankers to reach the company’s proposed oil export terminal.

In a joint status report filed with the Court, the Department of Justice, which represents the Army Corps, provided briefing deadlines and the update on the timing of the project. In the status report, it was stated that contract solicitation for the initial section of the project would be delayed until December 18, 2023 at the earliest.

