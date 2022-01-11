0
Fishing Hook Found Lodged in Sea Turtle

January 11, 2022

In Florida, a young Kemp’s Ridley sea turtle was found with a fishing hook lodged in its body. Serving as a reminder of the dangers marine wildlife face daily, the fishing hook was caught in the sea turtle’s stomach. According to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, it was the result of an accidental hooking by a local fisherman.

The hook was just part of the problem, as a monofilament line was also found in its mouth. Veterinarians had to surgically remove the hook, and the sea turtle healed and progressed after the operation. 

This illustrates just one of the many challenges creatures living in our oceans face. To get involved in helping fight these challenges, you can visit our Action Center.

