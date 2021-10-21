Help Save Newts by Volunteering This Winter

By Todd Steiner

Local activists in the Bay Area will come together again to save California newts as they migrate across a country road in West Marin County this winter. The newts travel across the road to the lake where they mate and lay their eggs.

Organized by conservation rancher Sally Gale, scores of volunteers are trained to move newts safely across the road and collect basic data.

In the past two years approximately 2,000 newts were saved. But unfortunately, more than 1,000 were found dead on the road. This year, with more volunteers, we hope we can increase the number of newts saved!

In addition, investigations are under way to find a permanent and passive safe route for newts, through modifications of existing culverts or installation of amphibian tunnels. In the meantime, in addition to hand carrying newts to safety, signage urging motorists to slow down have been installed and the public is being educated through the media. We welcome your help in all aspects of the Newt Brigade work.

We will have a virtual Zoom introduction for newcomers wanting to learn more about the program on Oct. 30th at 10 AM.

The first Orientation and Training to become a Newt Volunteer will be:

Saturday, November 6, 2021 from 10:00-11:00am

Chileno Valley Ranch, 5105 Chileno Valley Road, Petaluma, CA 94952

To join the email list, email info@chilenovalleynewtbrigade.org or sign up online at https://www.chilenovalleynewtbrigade.org/how-you-can-help

For more information, please visit https://www.chilenovalleynewtbrigade.org/