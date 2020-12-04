How to Grow a Redwood Tree from Seed

3) Planting Seeds

The seeds are ready for sowing following the stratification process. SPAWN nursery uses various containers for seeding but have found that the easiest way for us to grow redwoods is to seed into a 6” deep flat. These deep flats allow the seeds that germinate to grow long roots before being transplanted. The soil medium that SPAWN nursery is using is a ratio of 50% organic nutrient-rich topsoil, 25% perlite, 20% coconut coir, 2% compost, 1% redwood duff, 1% Down-to-Earth acid fertilizer mix, and 1% mycorrhizal and/or fertilizer mix (such as Supreme Grower’s Soil Blast and/or kelp powder). Adding perlite to soil promotes drainage, and coir holds moisture like a sponge and keeps the soil medium moist. We recommend seeding into a similar soil mix; the critical components of the soil bend are that the soil holds moisture but is well-draining, is slightly acidic (PH of 5.5 to 6.5), and is nutrient rich.

After taking the bags of cones out of stratification you must twist the cones to open them and take out the seeds. Each cone contains 80 or more seeds. Fill your flat or pot with the soil mix and leave at least ½” space at the top of the flat or pot. Sprinkle the seeds across the surface of the soil. Ideally, sow about 12 seeds for every 3 square-inches of surface. Seeding at this density is necessary because redwood seeds have a low germination rate. Although each mature tree can produce up to 100,000 seeds per year, only approximately 1 in 12 seeds are viable. Cover the top of the seeds with a light dusting of soil, approximately ⅛” to ¼” thick, then add a thin layer of perlite to cover the surface of the entire flat or pot. The addition of perlite to the surface prevents “dampening off,” which is a term used for rotting.