0
Ocean Temperatures Hit New High in 2021

Ocean Temperatures Hit New High in 2021

Since measurements began over six decades ago, oceans were the hottest ever recorded this past year. In a study published in Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, researchers say the increased warmth was spurred by increased anthropogenic greenhouse gas concentrations. Resulting from human activities, the greenhouse gas concentrations trap heat within the climate system. 

Outgoing energy from Earth is not balanced by incoming solar radiation as a consequence, creating what the researchers call Earth’s Energy Imbalance. Over 90% of this imbalance of increased heat is stored in the planet’s oceans, resulting in higher temperatures in the water.

Researchers found oceans are steadily increasing in temperature. Warming has occurred since 1958, with each decade warmer than the last. Worryingly, warming has significantly increased since the 1980s. 

These warmer temperatures in the oceans can lead to other significant problems, including increased extreme weather events, rising sea levels, increased air temperatures, and more. The effects of the warmer oceans can be long reaching and long lasting, making it imperative we work toward slowing these alarming trends.

To read the entire study, you can view it here.

You May Also Like

other locations

Fishing Hook Found Lodged in Sea Turtle

Turtle Island Restoration Network
Turtle Island Restoration NetworkJanuary 11, 2022
other locations

Groups Call for Restoration of Damage in Big Cypress National Preserve

Turtle Island Restoration Network
Turtle Island Restoration NetworkDecember 19, 2021
other locations

Over 700 Groups Demand Real Action Against Climate Crises

Turtle Island Restoration Network
Turtle Island Restoration NetworkNovember 11, 2021

Leave a Reply