0

Record Loggerhead Strandings on Texas Coast

This year, a record number of threatened loggerhead sea turtle strandings have occurred on the Texas coast. Loggerhead sea turtles are one of five species of sea turtle that inhabit the Gulf of Mexico, and this year’s strandings is more than double any recorded year in the past decade.

In a release from the US Fish and Wildlife Service, 282 loggerheads were stranded in Texas between April 1 and August 19. From 2012 to 2021, the average loggerhead strandings was 109 Texas beaches each year, according to the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

Two-thirds of the stranded loggerheads have been found dead, with the remaining one-third though alive, were “underweight and emaciated.”

The causes of this year’s alarming numbers have not yet been identified, but a few have been ruled out:
infectious diseases
biotoxins
fisheries-related captures

Anyone that sees a sea turtle on a beach or shoreline in Texas have been advised to quickly report the sighting by calling 1-866-TURTLE-5. You can also report turtle sightings through the iSeaTurtle App.

You May Also Like

Gulf Beach CleanupsGulf of MexicoInternships

Every individual has an impact, so make it a good one!

Turtle Island Restoration Network
Turtle Island Restoration NetworkOctober 6, 2022
Save the LeatherbackSea TurtlesShrimp Nets

Bad News for Sea Turtles: Biden Administration Upholds Trump Decision to Allow Sea Turtles to Drown in Shrimp Nets

Todd Steiner
Todd SteinerOctober 3, 2022
Education & OutreachGulf Beach CleanupsGulf of MexicoMicroplastics Research

Successful Events in the Gulf Provide Big Impact

Turtle Island Restoration Network
Turtle Island Restoration NetworkOctober 1, 2022

Leave a Reply