Save Species by Letting Leaves Fall During Fall

Fall is here! The signs of changing seasons are apparent: weather cools down, the scent of pumpkin spice wafts through the air, and the foliage changes color. Another sign that autumn is here are the leaves falling from trees.

While you may be tempted to clean up the leaves scattered around the lawn, it may be best to leave them where they are. A number of different species use the fallen foliage to thrive in colder conditions. Caterpillars, moths, butterflies, bumble bees, and more rely on these leaves for protection and camouflage.

You can still take leaves off cars, sweep pathways, and more; spreading these leaves in a thin layer will help wildlife and not kill the turf. When sweeping leaves this season, try placing them in areas wildlife may frequent.

The yard, when left with the dispersed leaves from trees, resembles areas these species are accustomed to. Their native areas aren’t raked and manicured, and leaving lawns look more natural will help benefit wildlife in the area. Sacrificing aesthetics and tidiness of raking leaves into giant piles can help these species.

For more info: https://xerces.org/blog/leave-leaves-to-benefit-wildlife