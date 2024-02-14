The SPAWN restoration nursery, seaturtles.org/nursery, grew out of the desire to restore creek habitat for coho salmon by utilizing local genetic stock of native plants that were not available in any nursery. Beginning as a volunteer effort, we sought experts to mentor us on how to collect and grow native seeds and cuttings. Over the past nearly 20 years, we have grown into a professional operation that propagates several thousand plants a year, grows more than 100 native species local to Marin County, and trains others who are interested in restoration.

Audrey Fusco, SPAWN Nursery Manager and Restoration Ecologist, recently wrote an article about the history of the SPAWN Restoration Nursery for the Trees Foundation publication Forest and River News. Read the full article on the history of SPAWN Nursery through Forest and River News: https://treesfoundation.org/2023/11/spawn-nursery-the-power-of-community-over-20-years-of-propagating-native-plants/