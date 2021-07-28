TIRN Welcome New Team Members!

Turtle Island Restoration Network is excited to welcome two new faces to the team!

Scott Webb joins us as Policy & Advocacy Manager to oversee the policy and legal aspects of our advocacy campaigns.

Growing up near the Sonoma Coast, Scott fell in love with all things water at a young age. Pursuing his interests, he completed a B.S. in Hydrologic Sciences and Policy at UC Santa Barbara. During that time, he enjoyed working with the Surfrider Foundation, Goleta Water District, and Point Reyes National Seashore Association, all furthering his passion for protecting our coasts and rivers. Following graduation, Scott worked in the non-profit environmental space, focusing on providing equitable access to clean water in developing nations. During the 2020 campaign cycle, Scott leaped into electoral politics, eventually leading him to manage organizing efforts for a congressional campaign in Arizona. When not at the office, you can find Scott surfing, trail running, playing music, or at Giants games.

Phoebe Bryant is joining us as Membership Specialist. Phoebe grew up in West Marin and always finds herself drawn back to the ocean no matter how far she travels. She graduated from Humboldt State University with a B.A. in International Relations and in her free time enjoys traveling, watching lots of documentaries, and wrangling her small dog posse.

Welcome, Scott and Phoebe!