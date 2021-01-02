For Immediate Release, January 2, 2021

Trump Vetoes Bipartisan Bill to Protect Marine Life from Cruel Driftnets

Bill would have banned fishing method that kills or injures protected marine species

WASHINGTON — President Trump vetoed the Driftnet Modernization and Bycatch Reduction Act on Friday, putting protected marine species in the crosshairs of an unsustainable fishing method after decades of grassroots advocacy to end the fishery. The bipartisan bill would have phased out the use of large mesh drift gillnets in the federal waters off the coast of California, the only place the nets are still used in the United States.

“In a devastating blow to marine biodiversity, Trump’s veto could spell the death knell for the amazing, ancient and gentle Pacific leatherbacks if it is allowed to stand,” said Todd Steiner, executive director of Turtle Island Restoration Network. “Turtle Island Restoration Network will do everything within its power to ensure the veto is overturned or the legislation is re-introduced under the Biden administration and signed into law.”

Large mesh driftnets more than a mile long are left in the ocean overnight to catch swordfish and thresher sharks but also indiscriminately capture, injure, and kill other marine species including whales, dolphins, sea lions, sea turtles, fish, and sharks. Most of these animals, referred to as “bycatch,” are then discarded. The use of driftnets by a single fishery in California is responsible for 90 percent of the dolphins and porpoises killed along the West Coast and Alaska. At least six endangered, threatened, or protected species are harmed by driftnets off the California coast.

“This is a sad day for fishers and for marine wildlife. The West Coast drift gillnet fishery is the only remaining drift gillnet fishery in the country for good reason – this method of fishing catches and kills endangered marine wildlife in horrifying amounts,” said Annalisa Batanides Tuel, policy and advocacy manager for Turtle Island Restoration Network. “This bill would have phased out this deadly method and provided funds for fishers to transition to fishing methods with less bycatch of non-target species. Once again, politics has outweighed common sense wins for wildlife and fishers, but the fight is far from over, and you won’t see the last of TIRN’s involvement in this issue.”

In 2018 California passed a four-year phase out of large mesh drift gillnets in state waters to protect marine life. The Driftnet Modernization and Bycatch Reduction Act would have extended similar protections to federal waters within five years and authorize the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to help the commercial fishing industry transition to more sustainable gear types like deep-set buoy gear that uses a hook-and-buoy system. Deep-set buoy gear attracts swordfish with bait and alerts fishermen immediately when a bite is detected. Testing has shown that 94 percent of animals caught with deep-set buoys are swordfish, resulting in far less bycatch than drift gillnets.

Large mesh drift gillnets are already banned in the U.S. territorial waters of the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, as well as off the coasts of Washington, Oregon, Alaska and Hawaii. However, they remain legal in federal waters off the coast of California. The United States is also a member of international agreements that ban large-scale driftnets in international waters.

Turtle Island Restoration Network (TIRN) has led a coalition of concerned citizens and partner organizations for nearly 20 years to stop the devastating impact this fishery has on ocean animals. The nonprofit sued the federal government in 2001 to prohibit drift gillnet fishing in leatherback sea turtle foraging grounds each year, shutting down 250,000 square miles of the Pacific Ocean off California, Oregon, and Washington and reducing the number of leatherback deaths in the fishery from 112 between 1990 and 2001 to almost zero between 2001 and 2012.

TIRN has published numerous reports on the impacts the California driftnet fishery has on ocean animals and the economy, and worked with a coalition in 2018 to release gruesome undercover footage from driftnet fishing vessels showcasing the continued need to address the ongoing harm driftnets pose to wildlife. The video, which included footage of a bloodied, dead dolphin, garnered millions of views and spurred thousands to call for legislative action.

