0
Water Quality Report Highlighted in Local Media

Water Quality Report Highlighted in Local Media

By September 5, 2022September 19th, 2022California

The water quality report and tests in Point Reyes National Seashore sponsored by Turtle Island Restoration Network were highlighted recently by local media outlets. Both the Marin Independent Journal and the Point Reyes Light featured the tests in their respective publications.

The tests garnered the attention of the press, as the water quality tests conducted at different waterways in the Point Reyes National Seashore found unsafe levels of fecal bacteria, including up to 170 times the state health standard for E. coli at one site.

The report, produced by Geoenvironmental Engineer Douglas Lovell, documents consistent and significant water quality pollution in this National Park unit caused by subsidized private ranching.

The work to fight for Point Reyes National Seashore would not be possible without your support. If you would like to continue your support, you can do so here.

You May Also Like

California

Los Angeles County Urged to Adopt Ordinance for Healthier Communities

Turtle Island Restoration Network
Turtle Island Restoration NetworkSeptember 23, 2022
CaliforniaNews Releases

Rigorous New Study Finds Significant Water Pollution from Cattle Ranching at Point Reyes National Seashore

Scott Artis
Scott ArtisAugust 31, 2022
CaliforniaCoho SalmonHabitat Restoration & Landowner AssistanceSalmon

SPAWN highlighted by American Society of Civil Engineers

Turtle Island Restoration Network
Turtle Island Restoration NetworkAugust 29, 2022