Water Quality Report Highlighted in Local Media

The water quality report and tests in Point Reyes National Seashore sponsored by Turtle Island Restoration Network were highlighted recently by local media outlets. Both the Marin Independent Journal and the Point Reyes Light featured the tests in their respective publications.

The tests garnered the attention of the press, as the water quality tests conducted at different waterways in the Point Reyes National Seashore found unsafe levels of fecal bacteria, including up to 170 times the state health standard for E. coli at one site.

The report, produced by Geoenvironmental Engineer Douglas Lovell, documents consistent and significant water quality pollution in this National Park unit caused by subsidized private ranching.

The work to fight for Point Reyes National Seashore would not be possible without your support. If you would like to continue your support, you can do so here.