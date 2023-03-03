A Day at the Commons

Written by: Melvyn Wright

Hello SPAWN community,

Saturday was a special planting day at Roy’s Riffles. Our objective was to plant a colorful native plant garden enhancing SPAWN’s restoration project and define pathways through the garden to the bridge. Prior to the volunteer day, we shaped mounds of fresh soil and arranged plants for installation.

A very successful planting day. Everyone was very careful not to sink into the very wet soil. With some maintenance and more rains on the way, this should be an interesting native garden and attractive entrance to this part of the commons.