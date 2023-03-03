A Day at the Commons

Written by: Melvyn Wright
Hello SPAWN community,
Saturday was a special planting day at Roy’s Riffles. Our objective was to plant a colorful native plant garden enhancing SPAWN’s restoration project and define pathways through the garden to the bridge. Prior to the volunteer day, we shaped mounds of fresh soil and arranged plants for installation.
On Saturday morning, Audrey is ready for the day’s project to begin.
Audrey and Ayano greet first-time volunteers Tia and Christiana
At first we were apprehensive as the fresh soil was very wet; in fact, downright muddy.
Audrey gave a planting technique demonstration and some information about the plants before everyone got down to work.
Ayano’s job was to construct wire cages to protect the plants most vulnerable to deer browsing.
Audrey shares her enthusiasm as the work progresses. At this time, the photographer got into the work and didn’t make further images until planting was finished.
Facing south towards the bridge. Note Ayano’s cages and the path dissecting the mounds.
View facing north towards the entrance. The area to the left is planted with native shrubbery. Note the mulch added last.
So here’s the crew. A really good one, I’ll add. From left to right it’s Joel, Tia, Alejandro, Mel, Christiana, Audrey and Ayano. Thanks, Ayano, for setting my camera on timer and getting yourself in the photo.
A very successful planting day. Everyone was very careful not to sink into the very wet soil. With some maintenance and more rains on the way, this should be an interesting native garden and attractive entrance to this part of the commons.