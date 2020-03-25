For Immediate Release

March 25, 2020

Press Contacts

Todd Steiner, Turtle Island Restoration Network, tsteiner@seaturtles.org

Brad Nahill, SEE Turtles, brad@seeturtles.org

Amid COVID-19 Outbreak, Groups Offer Emergency Funding to Protect Nesting Sea Turtles

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Turtle Island Restoration Network and SEE Turtles are teaming up to offer nonprofit organizations around the world a grant opportunity to support research and conservation projects relating to a global priority for sea turtle conservation: nesting beaches.

The Summer Sea Turtle Sustainability Grant will award $5,000 to the eligible organization who receives the most public votes. In addition, one organization will be chosen randomly to receive $1,000. Organizations must be a nonprofit organization conducting projects relating to sea turtle nesting beaches.

“This opportunity is part of ongoing efforts to support groups that constantly face uncharted territory to ensure endangered sea turtles around the world have a safe place to nest,” said Todd Steiner, executive director of Turtle Island Restoration Network.

“With the loss of volunteers and likely donations, sea turtle nesting beaches are going to need extra support during this difficult time,” said Brad Nahill, president of SEE Turtles. “SEE Turtles is proud to be working with Turtle Island Restoration Network to help out our partners during this difficult time.”

Sea turtle nesting beaches face threats from uncontrolled coastal development, vehicle traffic on beaches, and other human activities that have directly destroyed or disturbed sea turtle nesting beaches around the world. Due to the recent COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak, many communities have closed beaches to the public, impacting groups that monitor beaches as sea turtles return to nest.

Organization nominations must be completed online and submitted by April 25, 2020. Organizations that meet the eligibility requirements will be notified of their voting status by May 1, 2020. Voting will begin on May 4, 2020 and end on June 1, 2020 and will take place online.

To learn more and to nominate your organization for the Summer Sea Turtle Sustainability Grant, visit https://seaturtles.org/sea-turtle-grants/.

Turtle Island Restoration Network is a leading advocate for the world’s oceans and marine wildlife whose mission is to inspire and mobilize people around the world to protect marine biodiversity and the oceans that sustain all life on Earth.

SEE Turtles protects endangered sea turtles throughout Latin America and the world by supporting community-based conservation efforts.

###