Creek Walk Registration 2023-24

SPAWN will be holding Creek Walks again this winter and dates and times are now available for registration!

We will look for these majestic fish together within the redwood forest and learn about the salmon’s life cycle, biology, and about habitat restoration efforts within the watershed. We hope to see you on an upcoming tour!

Each link will redirect you to a registration page for the specific date and time you have selected. Please pay attention to the correct date and time you intend to register for.

DECEMBER Saturdays Sundays December 9, 2023 10:00am-12:00pm

12:30pm-2:30pm December 10, 2023 10:00am-12:00pm

12:30pm-2:30pm December 16, 2023 10:00am-12:00pm

12:30pm-2:30pm December 17, 2023 10:00am-12:00pm

12:30pm-2:30pm December 23, 2023 10:00am-12:00pm

12:30pm-2:30pm *12:30pm- 2:30pm newly added 12/19/23! December 30, 2023 10:00am-12:00pm

12:30pm-2:30pm *12:30pm- 2:30pm newly added 12/19/23! JANUARY Saturdays Sundays January 6, 2023 10:00am-12:00pm

12:30pm-2:30pm January 7, 2023 10:00am-12:00pm

12:30pm-2:30pm January 13, 2023 10:00am-12:00pm

12:30pm-2:30pm January 14, 2023 10:00am-12:00pm

12:30pm-2:30pm

Email Ayano Hayes, ahayes@tirn.net, if you have any questions or need to change your registration.