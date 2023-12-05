0
Creek Walk Registration 2023-24

SPAWN will be holding Creek Walks again this winter and dates and times are now available for registration! 

We will look for these majestic fish together within the redwood forest and learn about the salmon’s life cycle, biology, and about habitat restoration efforts within the watershed. We hope to see you on an upcoming tour!

Each link will redirect you to a registration page for the specific date and time you have selected. Please pay attention to the correct date and time you intend to register for.

DECEMBER
Saturdays Sundays
December 9, 2023

10:00am-12:00pm
12:30pm-2:30pm

 December 10, 2023

10:00am-12:00pm
12:30pm-2:30pm
December 16, 2023

10:00am-12:00pm
12:30pm-2:30pm

 December 17, 2023

10:00am-12:00pm
12:30pm-2:30pm
December 23, 2023

10:00am-12:00pm
12:30pm-2:30pm

*12:30pm- 2:30pm newly added 12/19/23!

  
December 30, 2023

10:00am-12:00pm
12:30pm-2:30pm

*12:30pm- 2:30pm newly added 12/19/23!

  
JANUARY
Saturdays Sundays
January 6, 2023

10:00am-12:00pm
12:30pm-2:30pm

 January 7, 2023

10:00am-12:00pm
12:30pm-2:30pm
January 13, 2023

10:00am-12:00pm
12:30pm-2:30pm

 January 14, 2023

10:00am-12:00pm
12:30pm-2:30pm

Email Ayano Hayes, ahayes@tirn.net, if you have any questions or need to change your registration.

