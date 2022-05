New Project for SPAWN Upcoming

SPAWN is pursuing a sediment reduction project on GGNRA ranch lands to upgrade roads and improve road drainage networks. This will result in better watershed hydrology, reduction in sediment, removal of road stream crossings, and improved riparian habitat across one mile of existing road networks in lower Lagunitas Creek. The project will also restore one acre of floodplain habitat in the lower reach where a concrete and gravel lot will be restored to riparian floodplain habitat. The project is funded by the California State Water Resources Control Board through the Clean Water Act 319(h) grant program. This project is in partnership with the National Park Service and the Marin Resource Conservation District.