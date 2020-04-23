On Earth Day’s 50th Anniversary, Activists Call on U.S. to Stop Environmental Rollbacks

April 22 marked the 50th anniversary of Earth Day — five decades of global, grassroots action to demand a better planet for wildlife, their habitats, and humans.

Today, however, the fight to protect wild animals continues with increasing urgency, as the federal government of the United States has diminished our nation’s critical wildlife protection laws for the past four years – and even more so in recent months while the public’s attention has been diverted.

We asked our supporters to join our Digital Earth Day Rally to express why they want the U.S. to stop rolling back environmental protections, and their powerful actions became the voices for many species and wild places that they think are worth saving for the next 50 years, and for future generations: