Roy’s Riffles Receives Rain

Recently, a historic Northern California storm dropped many inches of rain in Marin County. With some locations reporting double-digit inches of precipitation within 24 hours, it comes as no surprise that SPAWN’s Roy’s Riffles restoration site also saw water flowing through the newly created creek channels at flows as large as 3,000 cubic feet per second.

Here are some images and videos to fully illustrate the effects of the storm, and how well the restoration site was able to accommodate the increased water. With over five inches of precipitation, Roy’s Riffles became covered with the sound of roaring water flowing through the site. More rain will bring spawning salmon, including chinook, coho, steelhead, pink and chum. Be on the lookout and listen for splashing!

