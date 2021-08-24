‘Roy’s Riffles’ Restoration Enters Final Stage

In August SPAWN began the final phase of Roy’s Riffles, our largest salmon habitat restoration project yet.

Last summer we removed a 100-year-old dam, known as Roy’s Dam, from a former golf course property in San Geronimo, California to provide year-round access to critical habitat for endangered salmon and other wildlife species. The dam was the highest priority fish barrier in central California. Our collaborative work with several local, state, and national agencies created and restored approximately five acres of creek habitat, which is now known as “Roy’s Riffles.”

The next phase of the project, currently underway, will complete the project through floodplain widening, side channel creation, and in-stream large woody debris structures. This phase occurs directly upstream of the work completed last summer and will culminate in restoration of a quarter mile of San Geronimo Creek.

This project will create floodplains that will allow the creek more room to maneuver, drop out fine sediment, create habitat for coho salmon and steelhead trout, and will make the riparian corridor more resilient to flooding and drought. A significant element of the restoration involves creating floodplains around large “tree islands” which will create pockets of large, mature trees that the creek will meander around and provide important edge habitat for aquatic wildlife. These tree islands will help retain shade over the creek and provide future sources of large woody debris.

The restoration work is scheduled to be complete in mid-October and will be ready to see flows this winter. Volunteers will be needed to plant thousands of shrubs, trees, and plugs throughout the new floodplain areas. Please visit our online event calendar for events and opportunities!