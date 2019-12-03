SPAWN Announces 2019-20 Coho Salmon Creekwalk Tours

Each winter, SPAWN offers the Bay Area community the chance to experience one of Marin County’s most magnificent natural phenomenon: the local population of endangered coho salmon returning from the ocean to spawn.

Join us for this winter’s leisurely Coho Salmon Creekwalk Tours of the Lagunitas Creek Watershed in Samuel P. Taylor State Park, home to the largest remaining run of wild Central California Coast Coho. Led by SPAWN-trained naturalists, you’ll witness endangered coho salmon at the peak of their spawning season, learn about native plants and animals, discover the history of the watershed, and anything encountered along the way.

This year’s Creekwalk Tours run from December to January from noon-2pm, and are no more than two miles long:

Saturday, December 14

Saturday December 21

Saturday, December 28

Saturday, January 4

Saturday, January 11

Saturday, January 18

Saturday, January 24

For more information and to register for a Creekwalk Tour, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/coho-salmon-creekwalk-tours-tickets-80386055857.