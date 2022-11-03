SPAWN Featured on CNN

This past week, The Salmon Protection And Watershed Network (SPAWN), joined CNN and their “Call to Earth Day” Initiative, along with WellKind, California high school students from Archie Williams High School and Tamalpais High School, and Archangel Tree Archive. The efforts did not go unnoticed, with SPAWN being featured on CNN.

Ayano Hayes, SPAWN’s Watershed Biologist, is highlighted giving a talk to local high school students and educating about salmon and local wildlife. You can watch the video and learn more here.

CNN’s initiative has the goal “to raise awareness of environmental issues and engage with conservation education.”