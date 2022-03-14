TIRN’S Gail Yamamoto Seymour Called Important Role Model

As part of Women’s History Month, several early-career researchers at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography at UC San Diego shared their experiences as women in science. Sarah Nossaman Pierce, a Staff Research Associate at California Sea Grant, working on their Russian River Salmon and Steelhead Monitoring Program, cited Turtle Island Restoration Network’s Gail Seymour as a female role model. Seymour, a board member at TIRN, is an environmental scientist with a long and outstanding career in natural resource conservation.

Pierce commented, “Her fortitude and perseverance made her adept at navigating the bureaucracy and effecting change. She always advocated for what was best for the species and the environment, no matter how much work or push-back it created.”

Seymour has helped inspire the future of women in science, as Pierce continued, “Gail’s example helped me to embrace my strengths working in a field dominated by men in my early years, and to let go of what other people think and push for what I believe is right.”

Todd Steiner, Executive Director of TIRN, shares, “Having Gail on our team is an amazing opportunity to deepen our environmental expertise, while also inspiring future women scientists, and moving us forward in diversifying our organization and addressing the critical environmental justice issues of our time.”

