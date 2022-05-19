Update on Roy’s Riffles Restoration Site

Over the last several weeks, the floodplains and graded slopes that were shaped and sculpted just last fall are now alive with thick native grasses, flowers, and understory shrubs. Trees located in protective tree cadging have a lot of new growth and many of the young willows along the channel toe are in full leave and growing quickly. SPAWN interns Emily Backman and Max Keetch installed several “coho cabanas”, or large clusters of woody debris and branches build in over the creek in pools where fish can find shade, cover, and insect prey. The “cabanas” are little havens where fish can forage and find prey, while helping keep water temperatures cool.

Much work has been done recently to remove invasive species, maintain irrigation, and prepare the site for summer–we’re looking for volunteers to help water, weed, and care for the site. See our events calendar for more information.