What’s Blooming in the Nursery? Douglas Iris

Douglas iris (Iris douglasiana) is a perennial spring-blooming wildflower that is common in Marin County and is found throughout coastal areas in northern and central California.

This iris is naturally found in coastal prairie and grasslands, at the edge of forests, and in oak woodlands. The evergreen leaves typically reach one to two feet in height and grow in clusters up to several feet in width.

One of the most unique features of this native iris is that the color of the flower varies widely and may be blue, purple, cream, white, or yellow in color. The flowers are an important source of nectar for native bees. The plant grows in partial shade inland and is often found in full sun along the coast. This iris makes a great addition to gardens and is a deer-proof plant.