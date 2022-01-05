Witness Greatness on a Creekwalk Tour

SAN RAFAEL, Calif.—After a year hiatus, Creekwalk Tours are back! Don’t miss the opportunity to join us on a Creekwalk Tour to witness a tradition that goes back thousands of years. Coho salmon swim hundreds of miles from their ocean feeding grounds to return to their birthplace and continue the survival of their species.

After heavy winter rains, the increased number of spawning salmon in Marin County are a magnificent sight to see! Come and observe one of nature’s great phenomena.

“Seeing the fish in their natural habitat, as they use all their remaining strength to create the next generation of coho, is a singular and life-affirming experience.” –San Francisco Chronicle

Information on dates and registration for the tours will be done through Eventbrite. Register for a Creekwalk Tour here.

Join Salmon Protection and Watershed Network (SPAWN) in partnership with Samuel P. Taylor State Park for a leisurely-guided tour through the diverse Lagunitas Watershed. Led by SPAWN-trained naturalists, you’ll witness endangered coho salmon at the peak of their spawning season, learn about native plants and animals, discover the history of the watershed, and anything encountered along the way.

If you would like to join our contact list to be the first to know about new dates and when tours are available, click here.

A $15 donation per person is suggested on our public tours. Children five years of age and under are free.

Private tours are also available, please email (Ayano Hayes, at ahayes@tirn.net) to discuss your group’s needs. A $200 donation for private tours is typically requested or an exchange for a group volunteer project.

More information can be found on our website, https://seaturtles.org/creekwalk/.