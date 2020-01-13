The Upper Texas Coast Sea Turtle Nest Patrols are organized by Turtle Island Restoration Network and Texas A&M University at Galveston. Sea turtle nesting season runs from April 1st through July 15th and volunteers are expected to patrol one shift a week for the entire season. We have space for volunteers that would like to be on a weekly shift as well as a substitute list so please contact Theresa (theresa@seaturtles.org) for more information. The 12 routes are located on Bolivar Peninsula (UTV), Galveston Island (UTV/walking) and Follet’s Island (UTV/walking) and more information on each of them can be found via the link below:

Patrol Routes & Calendars

For new volunteers: Please click “Read more” to check the calendars on each route page for OPEN shifts and contact Theresa (theresa@seaturtles.org) to ensure that your schedule will allow coverage of a shift for the entire nesting season before signing up for training.

Training is required for all volunteers, returning included, as we are working towards conservation of a critically endangered federally protected animal. Thank you for understanding and we cannot wait to see you at a training session!

You only have to attend one training class, and the location does not have to be where you will patrol. All training classes cover the same material.

Galveston: Texas A&M University at Galveston Thursday, February 27th- 5-9PM

Bolivar: Crystal Beach Fire Station Saturday, February 29th- 9AM-1PM

Follet’s Island: Stahlman Park Saturday, March 7th 9 AM-1 PM

Click *HERE* to sign up for training.

Please be sure to enter your email address correctly. More information will be sent to that address as we prepare for the nesting season.