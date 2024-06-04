By Joanie Steinhaus, Ocean Program Director | June 4, 2024

The Art of Saving Sea Turtles, an afternoon benefit celebrating local sea turtle conservation and community art hosted by Turtle Island Restoration Network. The event will take place on Sunday, September 22 at The Bryan Museum in Galveston from 1-3:30 p.m.

Now in its third year, The Art of Saving Sea Turtles acknowledges the tireless efforts of Turtle Island Restoration Network and its supporters in promoting, implementing, and contributing to local sea turtle conservation. Together, we strive to raise awareness and make significant contributions to improve and protect Texas oceans, beaches, and wildlife.

Join us at The Bryan Museum conservatory for a showcase of the Turtles About Town art project, highlighting the beauty of Galveston and the conservation work of Turtle Island Restoration Network while also boosting economic growth and tourism.

The event features a silent auction, beer, wine and hors d’oeuvres. All proceeds directly support Turtle Island Restoration Network’s local sea turtle conservation and rescue programs.

We also offer sponsorship opportunities for those interested in further supporting our cause. Please review the attached forms and return them to Turtle Island Restoration Network.

By becoming a sponsor of The Art of Saving Sea Turtles, your generous contribution directly impacts Turtle Island Restoration Network’s local sea turtle and ocean conservation programs. For any inquiries, please reach out to Joanie Steinhaus at joanie@seaturtles.org or (409) 795-8426.

Tickets are now available for purchase! Click here to secure your gala table tickets.

Thank you for considering joining us for this meaningful event dedicated to the conservation of sea turtles and our oceans.

Warm regards,

Joanie Steinhaus

Ocean Program Director