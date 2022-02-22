Through the Climate Change Grant of 2022, Turtle Island Restoration Network seeks to support organizations worldwide in the fight against climate change.

How it Works

Organizations will nominate themselves to receive a $5,000 grant. If they meet the eligibility requirements, the public will be able to vote for them to receive the grant. The organization that receives the most votes will be awarded the grant!

Eligibility Requirements

Nominated organizations must be a non-profit organization. Non-profit organizations are eligible if recognized for public charity status under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code or are fiscally sponsored by a 501(c)(3) organization or are tax exempt in the state or country in which it operates.

Nominated organizations must use funds within one year to conduct projects relating to climate change.

Nominated organizations may have an annual operating budget of $1 million or more, as long as the winning project budget is less than $1 million.

Nominated organizations can be located outside of the United States.

Winners of past grant contests are not eligible to apply for other contests for a period of 12 months from the date of their award.

Timeline

Nomination Period. Nominations will be accepted starting February 22, 2022. Organizations must nominate their group on the entry form by March 25, 2022 for consideration and participation.

Nominees Announced. Organizations that meet the eligibility requirements will be notified of their voting status via the e-mail address provided on the entry form.

Voting Period. Voting will begin on March 28, 2022 and end on April 11, 2022. Nominees are encouraged to let their supporters know to vote for their organization by announcing it at meetings, on their website, on social media, in an email newsletter, or to local media. Voting will take place online at www.seaturtles.org/vote.

Winners Announced. Winners will be announced by Earth Day, April 22, 2022 and funds will be sent out within 14 business days following a signed grant agreement. The winning organizations will be promoted through TIRN media outlets and through press releases. The winner will be notified via e-mail to the e-mail address provided on the TIRN entry form. The highest number of votes in the final round of the contest will determine the winner. Disqualification, forfeiture and the selection of an alternate winner may result from any of the following: (1) failure to respond to email notification within two days of transmission; (2) the return of an email notification as undeliverable; (3) failure to provide Turtle Island Restoration Network with satisfactory proof of non-profit status.

Application Guidelines

In your application, please be able to answer the following questions/requirements. (Please note, you will be unable to save this application and return to it. We recommend preparing your answers before starting the application.)

Organization Name

Organization Location

Mission Statement

Organization Website

Organization EIN

Number of Employees

Number of Volunteers

Number of Members

Annual Budget Less than $100K $100-250K $250-500K More than $500K

Briefly describe the history of the organization.

Is your organization fiscally sponsored? If so, please provide fiscal sponsor name and EIN, if applicable.

Description of network, community, or individuals that the climate change project targets. Please indicate if the project addresses environmental justice (including racial and/or socio-economic injustices).

Please list at least three past successes

Why is this work needed to improve the climate crisis in your country?

How will grant funds be used to combat or research climate change?

Please list at least three anticipated results expected during the grant term (one year).

Questions? Contact Elizabeth Purcell at elizabeth@seaturtles.org.